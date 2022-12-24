A Boost On Defense, But Another Surprise Addition To The Injury Report

Delon Wright is available tonight for the Washington Wizards but Will Barton is now added to the injury report

Delon Wright is available tonight for the Washington Wizards as they face the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento. Wright’s return has been a long time coming and he has certainly been missed on the defensive side on the ball.

Delon suffered a grade two strain of his right hamstring which he suffered in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, October 25. He had continued to be re-evaluated and in recovery. Now he is back and ready to go.

This injury was a loss to the team’s back court depth as Wright had already shown he would be a valuable piece to the Wizards in the first four games of the season. As the backup to Monte Morris, Wright had contributed 6.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. With Delon in the mix, there wasn’t visibly a ton of drop off in the back court contributions of the first and second unit.

With Delon Wright out for that extended length of time, it was never consistent on how the Wizards replaced his 22 minutes per game. At times, there was a split between Will Barton and Monte Morris. Jordan Goodwin was a pleasant surprise during this time. This could have also been an opportunity for rookie Johnny Davis but that did not come to fruition.

Speaking of Will Barton, he is now listed as out tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Deni Avdija is out again as well. Both are experiencing back soreness.

Rui’s back. Delon’s back.

Hopefully Kristaps Porzingis, Deni, and Will are back soon as well, and things could be looking up for the Wizards very soon.