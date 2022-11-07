The Washington Wizards are desperately seeking a win after a surprising 42-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They were unable to bounce back on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, falling 103-97 on the road.

Next up, the Wizards head to Charlotte to face a Hornets team that is riddled with injuries. It’s a good opportunity to take advantage if LaMelo Ball is not in the lineup (will be determined when final injury report is released before tonight’s game). However, with news that Bradley Beal is out, it will be next man up for the Wizards.

Both teams are looking for a momentum boost. To help us break down the Hornets perspective coming into the Wizards matchup is Fan Nation’s All Hornets staff writer James Plowright.

1) What is your current assessment of the team?

Depleted. Charlotte is missing most of their offensive talent right now through injury. Rozier came back and helped the team hang around against the Nets, but too often they've been overmatched when it comes to shot creation over the past two weeks.

Still, Steve Clifford has found a way for them to stay competitive in several of these games with Dennis Smith Jr and Nick Richards emerging as unexpected key contributors. Unfortunately, Dennis Smith Jr is likely to be out after spraining his ankle against the Nets

2) How have the Hornets adjusted without starters LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin?

The team has been playing through Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre in most half court settings, that was until Hayward became injured himself. Charlotte has tried to get out in transition and force turnovers to create less half court possessions where they have understandably struggled.

Defensively they have arguably been better with Dennis Smith Jr and Jalen McDaniels taking on additional minutes. There's a chance LaMelo and Cody could be back for the Wizards game but we will have to wait and see.

3) The Hornets have lost four in a row, what are the keys to victory against the Wizards?

The keys to victory are always the same for Steve Clifford teams:

- Win rebounding battle

- Outscore opponents scoring in the paint

- Win free throw battle

- Win turnover battle

4) What is your projected starting lineup?

This is actually difficult with injuries. If LaMelo or Hayward are available they will come back into the starting unit, but assuming they're not I imagine it will be:



1) Terry Rozier 2)Kelly Oubre Jr. 3) Jalen McDaniels 4) PJ Washington 5) Mason Plumlee.

5) What is your score prediction and why?

I think it could be a tough night for the short-handed Hornets. Steve Clifford hasn't been happy with the team's attention to detail and inconsistent readiness to play so far. Losing Smith Jr also takes away their best perimeter defender. I'm going for a 117-105 win for the Wizards.

Game tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.