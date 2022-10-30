Wizards Visiting the Boston Celtics Today

I remember back when we were in school, we would get a test before we actually fully knew the subject of study. The test would be to gauge our knowledge of how much we know and honestly just to see where we were at. Today will be no different for the Washington Wizards as they will be put to the test facing a Boston Celtics team looking to start where they left off in June 2022.

Last season, the Boston Celtics proved to be the best team of the East after they represented the conference in the NBA Finals. It may be early into the season, but today will give the Washington Wizards an early test if they are truly contenders or pretenders after a solid start to the season thus far.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Dynamic Duo of Tatum-Brown - USA Today

The Boston Celtics have a dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There was much chatter last season whether they could co-exist and ultimately work together successfully. They have answered those doubts as they are now favorites to go back to the NBA Finals.

Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija trapping Pistons rookie G Jaden Ivey

The Wizards will have to look to Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma a lot in this game. The key for them is to defend without fouling. They will need to be aggressive but play smart at the same time. If they can get Tatum and/or Brown in foul trouble, that will prove to be beneficial for the Washington Wizards. That ploy will completely take the Celtics out the game both physically and mentally.

Projected Starters

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury. Guard Delon Wright is out 6-to-8 weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. For Boston, Reggie Williams III & Danilo Gallinari are out with a knee injury and have yet to play this season. Starter Malcolm Brogdon Is questionable with a back injury and will be a gametime decision.

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Boston Celtics:

Guards: Marcus Smart, Derrick White

Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Center: Al Horford

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Boston Celtics:

Malcolm Brogdon-QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Robert Williams III-OUT (Knee)

Danilo Gallinari-OUT (Knee)

The Bottom Line

This will be a good test early in the season for the Washington Wizards. There were too many defensive lapses for the Wizards in their last game vs. the Indiana Pacers. Sometimes in the NBA, you have matchups that you just can’t seem to contain. Jayson Tatum is that matchup tonight. The Wizards will struggle to slow him down. They don’t have anyone to really control him. The Wizards will keep the game close if they can make their shots today.

However, this game will be a tough one as the Boston Celtics are considered battle tested and proven. This may be a game Bradley Beal will have to put the team on his back, as he did Friday night, with this game hopefully ending in a victory for the Wizards.