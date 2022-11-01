Skip to main content
Game Notes: Wizards vs Sixers October 31, 2022

The Wizards taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena for this first time this season

Jumping into this one in the third quarter.

This game has already seen 14 lead changes and 15 ties. The Philadelphia 76ers are without Joel Embiid tonight but the Wizards still have their hands full with the Sixers starting lineup led by James Harden, Tobias Harris, and PJ Tucker.

At this point in the game (5:22), both teams are pretty similar in every category.

Both have 28 rebounds each.

Sixers have 10 turnovers, Wizards have 9.

Sixers are shooting 52.9%, Wizards are shooting 50%.

Wizards went three minutes and 20 seconds without a field goal. Riu Hachimura breaks the drought for the team.

Wizards Center Daniel Gafford and 76ers Center Montrezl Harrell, former Wizards teammates, have been very physical throughout the game.

The Wizards at one point led by a point, but with that drought mid quarter, the 76ers were able to pull away. At the end of the third, 76ers – 86, Wizards – 73.

James Harden driving to the basket with Deni Avdija on defense. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Game Leading Players so far:

Points: James Harden – 22, Kristaps Porzingis – 15

Assists: James Harden – 14, Bradley Beal – 4

All five of Philly’s starter are in double figures.

Fourth Quarter Begins…

Too many open look three pointers for the 76ers, which is not a good thing. This was a similar issue in the Wizards previous game facing the Boston Celtics. At this point in the game, Philly is shooting 45.8% from the three. 

Washington is up to 16 turnovers on the night. The last couple coming from Bradley Beal as the Sixers are continuing to double team him. Despite the mistakes, the Wizards are still keeping the score within seven. At 2:30 left in the game Sixers 109, Wizards 102. 

Kyle Kuzma was scoreless in the half with only seven points total until he went to the free throw line.  

Wizards add to the loss column with three in a row. 

Wizards, 111 - 76ers, 118

