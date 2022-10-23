Skip to main content
Game Preview: Undefeated Wizards visiting the injury riddled Cavs

Game Preview: Undefeated Wizards visiting the injury riddled Cavs

Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers 

Game Date: October 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 PM ET

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

Kyle Kuzma taking advantage of his matchup - USA Today

Kyle Kuzma taking advantage of his matchup - USA Today

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wizards are flying high right now as they hope to continue their winning streak and move to 3-0. The Wizards have been taking advantage of their opponent’s misfortunes. 

In their first game of the season at Indiana, Pacers’ Center Myles Turner suffered an injury right before the game tipped off. The Wizards took full advantage of that as they outscored the Pacers 58-34 in the paint.

In the Wizard’s next game, they hosted the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have one of the most electrifying guards and scorers in the league in Zach LaVine. The Wizards had one job if they wanted to win that game: Stop DeMar Derozan. Derozan had a good game as they struggled to slow him down. However, it came down to the end and the Wizards managed to win that game at the very end.

4857EC90-5EF9-444C-8046-7D28A0069F28
1
Gallery
1 Images

Now, the Wizards are taking on yet another team who has injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland has been banged up due to a left eyelid laceration. He has been ruled out of this game. His backup Ricky Rubio has been ruled out as well as he is still recovering from a torn acl suffered last season.

Key Matchup

The key matchup to watch for in this game is Bradley Beal vs. Donovan Mitchell. Spida’s arrival to the Cavs couldn’t have come at a better time due to all of their injuries. He will be forced to score the basketball as well as be the main ball handler too. The Cavs will need him to do a little bit of everything in this game. Beal and Mitchell will score a lot of points in this matchup.

The Bottom Line

Washington will have a hard time getting to the basket in this game. They may be able to break down their defenders on the perimeter. However, both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are to be feared in the paint. This game will come down to coaching. This will be a tough game for the Wizards. If the Wizards can force those twin towers into foul trouble, then they have a good chance at moving to 3-0. A lot will fall on Kristaps Porzingis. He will need to be aggressive and look to be dominant in the paint. 

In This Article (13)

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine
Myles Turner
Myles Turner
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
Ricky Rubio
Ricky Rubio

Kuzma Home Opener 2
Washington Wizards GameDay

Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. Impressed with Kyle Kuzma’s Leadership

By Carita Parks
Wizards Outfits 10/21/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Home Opener Drip

By BreAnna Holmes
6B4AB215-63F4-431B-A2CB-AE048A913020
Washington Wizards GameDay

Bradley Beal moves to 3rd in Wizards franchise history in assists

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19271412
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kyle Kuzma finds his swag in Wizards home opener victory

By Carita Parks
4D8F6996-EFFF-47DD-81DF-AFC3E7626DD6
Washington Wizards News

Wizards move to 2-0 with win over the Bulls

By Darrell Owens
D88AA3D0-8071-4A83-864C-F76E58778E79
Washington Wizards GameDay

Game Preview: Wizards Hosting Bulls in Home Opener

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Capital One Arena pic 1
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fan Festivities for Home Opener

By Candi Waller
Capital One Arena pic 1
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Grow Global Presence With Spanish Social Media Channels

By Candi Waller