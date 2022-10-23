Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers

How to watch the Washington Wizards vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Date: October 23, 2022

Game Time: 7 PM ET

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

Kyle Kuzma taking advantage of his matchup - USA Today

The Wizards are flying high right now as they hope to continue their winning streak and move to 3-0. The Wizards have been taking advantage of their opponent’s misfortunes.

In their first game of the season at Indiana, Pacers’ Center Myles Turner suffered an injury right before the game tipped off. The Wizards took full advantage of that as they outscored the Pacers 58-34 in the paint.

In the Wizard’s next game, they hosted the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have one of the most electrifying guards and scorers in the league in Zach LaVine. The Wizards had one job if they wanted to win that game: Stop DeMar Derozan. Derozan had a good game as they struggled to slow him down. However, it came down to the end and the Wizards managed to win that game at the very end.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Now, the Wizards are taking on yet another team who has injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland has been banged up due to a left eyelid laceration. He has been ruled out of this game. His backup Ricky Rubio has been ruled out as well as he is still recovering from a torn acl suffered last season.

Key Matchup

The key matchup to watch for in this game is Bradley Beal vs. Donovan Mitchell. Spida’s arrival to the Cavs couldn’t have come at a better time due to all of their injuries. He will be forced to score the basketball as well as be the main ball handler too. The Cavs will need him to do a little bit of everything in this game. Beal and Mitchell will score a lot of points in this matchup.

The Bottom Line

Washington will have a hard time getting to the basket in this game. They may be able to break down their defenders on the perimeter. However, both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are to be feared in the paint. This game will come down to coaching. This will be a tough game for the Wizards. If the Wizards can force those twin towers into foul trouble, then they have a good chance at moving to 3-0. A lot will fall on Kristaps Porzingis. He will need to be aggressive and look to be dominant in the paint.