The Washington Wizards Are Hosting The Orlando Magic. How Can They Stop Them And Come Out With A Win?

The Wizards will be hosting one of the most underrated teams in the NBA, the Orlando Magic. Not only are they underrated, but they’re deep at every position. They pose mismatches as they are the biggest team in the NBA as well. Having Bradley Beal back in the lineup should work to the Wizards advantage despite the challenges they will face today.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards for the first time since the beginning of the season have a clean bill of health. For the Magic, Jonathan Issac (Knee) & Chuma Okeke (Knee) are out with injuries vs. the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

No Injuries to Report

Orlando Magic:

Jonathan Isaac-OUT (Knee)

Chuma Okeke-OUT (Knee)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Orlando Magic:

Guards: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards will have their hands full dealing with this young athletic team. The Orlando Magic pose a serious threat with their height and length from their entire lineup. The Wizards will need to focus on their youngest player, rookie Forward Paolo Banchero. He is looking like the rookie of the year. They also need to focus on Bol Bol. The Wizards bigs, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis, will play a huge factor in this game. However, the Wizards should look to outrun this team. They need to make this a track meet and capitalize on their fastbreak opportunities as well as crashing the boards. This will be the way they will take care of business tonight vs. the Orlando Magic.