Wizards Defeat the Jazz 121-112

WASHINGTON-Saturday Night the Washington Wizards (6-6) hosted the Utah Jazz (10-3) at Capitol One Arena. The Wizards came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 108-100 and taking down the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday. The Wizards' main contributor in the last two games has been Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has had a team-high in points in both games with 20 points vs Charlotte and 36 points vs Dallas. Kuzma has truly taken a leadership role while Bradley Beal has been out and it has been exactly what Washington has needed.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Utah Jazz is currently the best team in the West with a 10-3 record. The Jazz may not have a big superstar but have a collection of great NBA talent. Former Chicago Bulls first round pick, Lauri Markkanen is having his best scoring year as a pro. Markkanen is averaging 22.7 points per game and it has been a pleasant surprise for the Utah Jazz, especially since everyone thought they would be rebuilding. Jordan Clarkson has an equally good average of 18.6 points per game and provides great energy for this team. The biggest thing for this Jazz team has been the leadership of Will Hardy. Hardy has come in and kept the Jazz one of the most dangerous teams in the West.

On Saturday night’s game, Utah held the lead for the majority of the first half before Washington would take the lead with 1:55 left in the second quarter and they would never relinquish the lead. The Wizards went on to win this one 121-112, who won their third straight game to move to 7-6 on the season. Kristaps Porzingis led all scorers with 31 points while pulling down 10 rebounds for Washington. Kyle Kuzma continued his amazing play scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Corey Kispert (18 points) and Deni Avdija (13 points) chipped in for the Wizards in the victory.

Utah’s four-game winning streak came to an end. It seems like the two days off Had this team in a little bit of a funk. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points which were a team-high. Lauri Markkanen and Colin Sexton scored 17 points a piece for the Jazz. Malik Beasley scored 16 points in the loss.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The Wizards will try to win their fourth game in a row as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow at 6 PM from Capital One Arena. The question will be whether will we see the return of Bradley Beal or will Washington continue to let him rest we will find out in less than 24 hours from now