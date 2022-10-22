Bradley Beal moves to 3rd in Wizards franchise history in assists

When we think of Bradley Beal, the first thing that comes to mind is scorer. Beal has averaged 20+ points per game the last six seasons and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Beal is currently ranked #2 as the All-Time Scorer in Wizard’s franchise history, trailing Elvin Hayes by 1,278 points

The great thing about Beal is the fact that despite approaching the dirty thirty's, he is still evolving as a player. Last night, Beal passed Rod Strickland moving into 3rd place as the Wizard’s All Time Leaders in Assists. Here is the play that made history.





When teams know you can pretty much score the basketball at will, they force you to try beating them in other ways. Beal sees double teams from time to time, especially on those nights where he doesn’t seem to miss any shots from the floor.

When this happens, Brad is able to see the floor well and find his open teammates. He becomes more of a facilitator than a scorer at times. Beal is truly the leader of this team. The chemistry of this season's Wizards group may be the best its ever been in awhile!

Although the GOAT Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards for a brief moment, that brief moment was towards the end of his career. He wasn’t Michael Air Jordan during that time. But that poses a serious question, “Is Bradley Beal the best Washington Wizards player ever?”