Bradley Beal is Back in Game Action for the Wizards. Who Should the Offense Run Through?

Wizards All-Star Guard Bradley Beal returned to game play tonight after being in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols since Sunday, November 6. Brad exited the protocols on Friday, November 11 but had to spend a few days conditioning before hitting the court for live game action.

While Brad was out, the Wizards won four straight. Two of those wins came against a Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Doncic and the current #1 team in the Western Conference Utah Jazz. Given the team’s success, in Beal’s absence, it’s easy to wonder who else should the offense run through other than Brad.

Is Beal the best option?

Does the offense HAVE to run through him night in and out?

The answer to these questions is: It depends.

Matchups matter. Depending on the opposing team’s game night roster, perhaps it is better to run the offense through another player such as Kyle Kuzma or Kristaps Porzingis. Maybe it’s best to keep the ball primarily in the hands of Beal, your leading scorer and franchise third all-time assists leader. One thing that Coach Wes Unseld Jr and all of the players have been consistent about is that the team has a by committee approach.

This means it could be multiple players or just one any given night. Primarily, however, everyone will have their hands on the basketball. Given the roster depth and versatility, this approach is working well.

Here's an even better question.

Did the Wizards learn anything from the humiliating loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago?

It’s safe to say: Yes, they have. The competitive spirit has been on full display since that game. This team wants to be viewed as one of the best. Not just in the East, but in the league overall. The Wizards are often overlooked and despite tonight's down to the wire loss, appear to be ready to be viewed as a team to watch this season.

The Wizards have been impressive this last week and there’s not just one player that has led the way each night. Everyone has contributed to the grit shown out on the court.

Let's see if it continues with the outcome ending in more wins than losses.