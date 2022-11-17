Skip to main content
Bradley Beal is Back in Game Action for the Wizards. Who Should the Offense Run Through?

Bradley Beal is Back in Game Action for the Wizards. Who Should the Offense Run Through?

While Bradley Beal was out in Health and Safety Protocols, there were questions about who the offense should run through. The team has always been clear about their offensive approach.

Wizards All-Star Guard Bradley Beal returned to game play tonight after being in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols since Sunday, November 6. Brad exited the protocols on Friday, November 11 but had to spend a few days conditioning before hitting the court for live game action.

While Brad was out, the Wizards won four straight. Two of those wins came against a Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Doncic and the current #1 team in the Western Conference Utah Jazz. Given the team’s success, in Beal’s absence, it’s easy to wonder who else should the offense run through other than Brad.

Is Beal the best option?

Does the offense HAVE to run through him night in and out?

The answer to these questions is: It depends. 

Matchups matter. Depending on the opposing team’s game night roster, perhaps it is better to run the offense through another player such as Kyle Kuzma or Kristaps Porzingis. Maybe it’s best to keep the ball primarily in the hands of Beal, your leading scorer and franchise third all-time assists leader. One thing that Coach Wes Unseld Jr and all of the players have been consistent about is that the team has a by committee approach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This means it could be multiple players or just one any given night. Primarily, however, everyone will have their hands on the basketball. Given the roster depth and versatility, this approach is working well.

Here's an even better question.

Did the Wizards learn anything from the humiliating loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago?

It’s safe to say: Yes, they have. The competitive spirit has been on full display since that game. This team wants to be viewed as one of the best. Not just in the East, but in the league overall. The Wizards are often overlooked and despite tonight's down to the wire loss, appear to be ready to be viewed as a team to watch this season.

The Wizards have been impressive this last week and there’s not just one player that has led the way each night. Everyone has contributed to the grit shown out on the court.

Let's see if it continues with the outcome ending in more wins than losses.  

In This Article (5)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis

USATSI_17489276
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Know Your Opponent: Q&A with OKC Thunder Writer Derek Parker

By Carita Parks
B2186824-84B8-4FCE-A064-4A19F154B0D0
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Preparing For Thunder

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Wizards Outfit of the Game 11-12-22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 12th & 13th]

By BreAnna Holmes
47C1CEB8-58F0-4BA1-81BB-80ED400E402D
Washington Wizards News

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15-22)

By Darrell Owens
IMG_5175
Washington Wizards News

Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19430680
Washington Wizards News

Deni Avdija Is Coming Into His Own

By Carita Parks
3A4D7C09-545D-48E4-9604-E5588347251D
Washington Wizards News

Which Wizards Players Stood Out From The Weekend

By Tyrone Montgomery
D67A45C3-4592-4EE9-A1E3-88C8B3DCCC90
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards win Four Straight, Takedown Grizzlies 102-92

By Darrell Owens