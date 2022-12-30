Why The Wizards Should Win Easily Tonight

The Washington Wizards Are In Orlando To Take On The Magic In What Should Be An Easy Victory For The Surging Wizards

The Washington Wizards are beginning to look like the team we all thought they were. They’re beginning to play as good as they did when the season first begun. They’re finally healthy, they’re winning again, and they’re gaining their confidence back. Winners of three straight, it’s safe to say they have found a rhythm and groove. When you’re in that rhythm or groove, playing against bad teams are evident. But what’s even more evident is when you’re playing against a depleted team.

The Orlando Magic will be without most of the following players tonight: Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Moe Wagner, Franz Wagner, Kevon Harris, and Admiral Schofield due to a fight that caused them all to get suspended.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Dec 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal is questionable with an hamstring injury. For The Magic, Jalen Suggs (Ankle), Chuma Okeke (Knee) & Jonathan Isaac (Knee) are out with injuries. Mo Bamba, Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, RJ Hampton and Gary Harris will be out due to suspension for the Magic in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs-OUT (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac-OUT (Knee)

Chuma Okeke-OUT (Knee)

Mo Bamba-Questionable (Back); Serving one game suspension

Moritz Wagner-Questionable (Illiness); Serving one game suspension

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic:

Guards: Markelle Fultz, Caleb Houstan

Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Terrence Ross

Center: Bol Bol

The Bottom Line

Not having all your cards on the table can be a problem for any team. The Washington Wizards can tell you all about that. This Orlando Magic team is still fairly young and learning how to win. Not having many players available in tonight’s matchup will hurt them tremendously. The Washington Wizards are beginning to find success once again and it’s hard to lose barring the circumstances of the Orlando Magic. The Wizards should blow the Magic out whether Bradley Beal suits up or not. The Wizards are balling!