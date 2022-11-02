Wizards, Sixers Facing Off Again

For the second time in three nights, the Washington Wizards will play the Philadelphia 76ers. In their first matchup, 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid was a game time decision as he suffered through a non covid related sickness. He ended up not playing in the game and the Sixers didn’t miss a beat as the Wizards struggled defensively.

James Harden doing a little bit of everything - USA Today

James Harden had a career night as he scored 23 Points and added 17 Assist to go along with 7 Rebounds. It was vintage Beard Harden as the Wizards had no answers for him defensively. Despite Harden’s big night, Tyrese Maxey was the one leading the way as he scored a team high 28 Points.

Kristaps Porzingis was the man leading the way for the Wizards in the first meeting. He fully took advantage of not having to deal with Joel Embiid as he scored 32 Points in the game.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Nov 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Sixers Joel Embiid is Questionable tonight due to a non-covid sickness - USA Today

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury. Guard Delon Wright is out 6-8 weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. For Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is questionable with a Non-COVID Illness and is a game-time decision. De’Anthony Milton started the last game in place of Embiid and is expected to start if Embiid doesn’t suit up. PJ Tucker would move to Center and Milton will be at Forward/Guard.

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Joel Embiid- Questionable (Non-COVID Illness)

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Philadelphia 76ers:

Guards: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

Forwards: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid (Gametime Decision)

(*De’Anthony Milton started the last game in place of Embiid and is expected to start if Embiid doesn’t suit up)





The Bottom Line

The Wizards started to turn on the heat once Porzingis and Beal got going late in the 4th Quarter. The Wizards may need to get Kristaps Porzingis more shot attempts as he has proven to be a lethal scorer from all over the court. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea if the Wizards attempt more three’s since they’re giving up so many as of late. If the Wizards want to get a little payback from that last loss, they will need to get Bradley Beal going early offensively. But most importantly, rather Embiid is in the lineup or not, the Washington Wizards HAVE to defend! In fact, that should be their point of emphasis. They have been giving up way too many three’s during this 3 game losing streak. Perhaps the Wizards did underestimate their opponent, especially since Joel Embiid was a no show. If the Wizards can slow down this backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, they should have no problem picking up a win tonight and moving to 4-4 on the season.