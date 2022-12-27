Wizards Back Home Tonight In The District

The Washington Wizards are in the midst of what may be the toughest part of their schedule. They are home tonight hosting a team who are winners of their last eight games, the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the first time in a very long time that the Washington Wizards may have their full roster healthy and available as they are looking to turn their season around in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Dec 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Now that Wizards’ guard Delon Wright and forward Rui Hachimura have return to the lineup it gives the Wizards much need depth they were missing. Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID Illness) is no longer on the injury list. Deni Avdija (Back) is questionable with an injury and is a game time decision. For The Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey (Foot) is currently questionable for the Sixers in tonight’s game vs the Wizards. No official word yet on Maxey's game status.

Washington Wizards:

Deni Avdija-Questionable (Back)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tyrese Maxey- Questionable (Foot)

The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija (Game Time Decision) , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Philadelphia 76ers:

Guards: De’Anthony Melton, James Harden

Forwards: Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker

Center: Joel Embiid

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards are in win now mode. Every game is an important game to them. It could be a game against one of the worst teams in the league in the San Antonio Spurs or it could be a game against a red hot team who has won eight straight games in the Philadelphia 76ers. Kristaps Porzingis has been playing extremely well for the Wizards this season. There’s no question who the Sixers best player is. Why not take him out the game? Joel Embiid scores the majority of their points, especially with Tyrese Maxey out of the lineup. Force other players on this Sixers team to beat you. Kristaps Porzingis should look to be aggressive in this game. He can look for opportunities to attack Embiid and get him in foul trouble. This doesn’t have to be just on the offensive end. Embiid tends to do a bit much at times. Porzingis can look to take charges and force fouls that way as well. This will be a game won by coaching tonight.