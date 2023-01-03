Wizards, Bucks Rematch

The Washington Wizards Took Down The Short Handed Milwaukee Bucks On New Years Day. The Wizards Are Still In Milwaukee As They Are Hoping To Have A Repeat Performance Vs. The Bucks Again Tonight

The Washington Wizards started their new year off right as they marched into Milwaukee and picked up a win vs. the short handed Bucks. The Bucks were without their co-stars and co-captains initially as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were out due to a sickness and lingering injury. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late game scratch as well.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) are questionable with injuries. For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) and Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out with injuries. George Hill (Illness) will be probable and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.





Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton-OUT (Knee)

Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)

George Hill-Probable (Illness)

Giannis Antetokounmpo-Questionable (Knee)

The Starting Lineup

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks:

Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Game Time Decision), Pat Connaughton

Center: Brook López

The Bottom Line

The same scenario is set to play out now at this time. The Big Three of the Milwaukee Bucks are all uncertain to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo being a game time decision. If the Wizards can execute their same exact gameplan they did so well at the other night, this too will be another easy victory that will lead them to six straight wins for the season