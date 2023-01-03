Wizards, Bucks Rematch
The Washington Wizards started their new year off right as they marched into Milwaukee and picked up a win vs. the short handed Bucks. The Bucks were without their co-stars and co-captains initially as Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were out due to a sickness and lingering injury. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late game scratch as well.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:
Game Date: Jan 3, 2023
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Injury Report
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) are questionable with injuries. For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) and Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out with injuries. George Hill (Illness) will be probable and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Knee) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.
Washington Wizards:
Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)
Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)
Milwaukee Bucks:
Khris Middleton-OUT (Knee)
Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)
George Hill-Probable (Illness)
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Questionable (Knee)
The Starting Lineup
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris
Forwards: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Kristaps Porzingis
Milwaukee Bucks:
Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen
Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Game Time Decision), Pat Connaughton
Center: Brook López
The Bottom Line
The same scenario is set to play out now at this time. The Big Three of the Milwaukee Bucks are all uncertain to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo being a game time decision. If the Wizards can execute their same exact gameplan they did so well at the other night, this too will be another easy victory that will lead them to six straight wins for the season