Wizards Fit Check [Dec 9th, 10th & 12th]

The drip isn't slowing down as the winter weather continues to chill The DMV. Let's take it back to December 9th when the Wizards took a trip to Indy.

Kyle Kuzma brought the snow in his all white fit accessorized with an all white Burberry heart cut out ski mask, all white Off-White cannes cat-eye shades, all white 2019 Louis Vuitton Umhängetasche streamer bag.

Corey Kispert gave us some flare with his ankle split burgundy trousers.

December 10th was a special game in D.C. as a familiar face came back to town. Here's an honorary mention of what John Wall wore for his return to D.C.

Former Wizards Guard, John Wall rocked a Louis Vuitton x Supreme Leather Jacket with black jeans and a red Goyard bag in his hand.

As for the Wizards, KP came through in a classic fitted dark gray suit and an olive green turtle neck.

Kyle Kuzma kept the green going in his oversized loose-fit cargo trousers, shades of envy patch work jacket and a blue and green bermuda bucket hat by the brand Needles.

The Brooklyn Nets came back to town on December 12, 2022. Here's what the Wizards wore to that game...

Kyle Kuzma had on a pair of Rick Owens FW22 Strobe Mastodon cargo pants with a black puffer, Prada bucket hat and on his feet Rick Owens DRKSHDW Leather high-tops.

Devon Dotson wore a "Smiles" hoodie by DAYHYPE with iets frans... yellow joggers.

The Wizards are now on their west coast trip to play the Nuggets, Clippers, Lakers, Suns, Jazz and the Kings.

