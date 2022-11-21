Skip to main content
Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards (9-7) took on the Charlotte Hornets (4-13) on this Sunday night. Washington defeat a resilient Miami Heat squad on Friday night 107-106 in overtime. Miami only had seven active players in-game and the Wizards took advantage. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 27 points and had six assists while Kyle Kuzma (21 points and 8 rebounds) and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points and 17 rebounds ) in the win over Miami.

The Wizards took on the Hornets on November 7th in Charlotte and Washington grabbed a 108-100 victory. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 20 points and picked up six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and snagged 8 rebounds the last time around. The Hornets were with their young star LaMelo Ball in the first matchup and unfortunately, Charlotte would be without him in this one as well.

Washington had control throughout the game and relinquished the lead a couple of times but would hold on to a 106-102 win to move to 10-7 on the season. Like in the first game Kyle Kuzma had a team-high in points. Kuzma dropped 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Bradley Beal scored 26 points while Corey Kispert (14 points), Deni Avdija (12 points), and Kristaps Porzingis (12 points) helped pushed Washington to the win.

The former Wizards guard had the team-high for the Hornets with 23 points and picked up 7 rebounds. Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and PJ Washington had 13 points in the loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wizards will hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday to take on the Miami Heat for back-to-back games on November 23rd and 25th. Washington has won six out of their last seven and will look to continue that momentum on the road.

In This Article (8)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on the court
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen McDaniels Scuffle Doesn't Stop Wizards Flow

By Carita Parks and BreAnna Holmes
2DF58391-57D6-4D82-9C06-FF607A0B6847
Washington Wizards GameDay

What The Wizards Plan To Do To Take Down The Hornets Today

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Wizards Hornets 2
Washington Wizards News

Is It Pure Coincidence That The Opposing Teams “Rest” Their Starters vs. The Wizards?

By Tyrone Montgomery
26F04415-7A3D-4643-B501-2D1AE957F07C
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Cool the Heat Down in Overtime 107-106

By Darrell Owens
911DCFBA-AB18-40D8-8FF6-1E7D64935574
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Big Three Hoping To Cool Down The Heat

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_17636760
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Know Your Opponent: Q&A with Miami Heat Insider Shandel Richardson

By Carita Parks
Wizards Fit Check 11.16.22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 15, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
AC6ECE4D-8B39-4366-BCFA-C846DE7737B0
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Miami Heat (11-17-22)

By Darrell Owens