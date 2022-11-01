Wizards Lose 3rd Straight Game

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards were looking to bounce back from its tough 112-94 loss on the road to the Boston Celtics last night. Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the Wizards with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Struggles from the other members of the Wizards “Big 3” Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma as they had a rough night combining for 21 points and shooting a combined 7-for-29 from the floor. Looking to get past that performance, the Wizards would host the Philadelphia 76ers on this crisp Halloween night. One person the Wizards did not have to deal with on this night was Joel Embiid, who was out of a Non-Covid illness. The Sixers still have former NBA MVP James Harden so this would not be an easy task for Washington.

This game saw 16 lead changes and was very competitive until 4:04 left in the 3rd quarter when the Sixers would pull away and win this one 118-111. Sixers superstar James Harden almost snagged another career triple-double. Harden had 23 points, 17 assists, and 7 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored a Sixers-high 28 points in the victory. The Sixers now have a 4-4 record for the season.

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

For the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis leads the team in scoring for the second straight night. Porzingis scored game & season-high 32 points while grabbing 9 rebounds in the process. Bradley Beal (20 points) & Monte Morris (19 points) added some key production for the Wizards in the loss.

The Wizards and Sixers will face off again on Wednesday, November 2 at 6:00 pm from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia