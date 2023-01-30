Wizards Out West Taking On The Spurs

The Washington Wizards remain out West as they continue their West Coast road trip in San Antonio to take on the tanking San Antonio Spurs. This season has been like no other for the Spurs. It’s hard to determine are they truly tanking or do they simply not have the right pieces or even enough talent to compete every night. No matter the case, what we do know is they still have a Hall Of Fame Coach in Greg Popovich who very well may be the best coach of all time.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs today:



Game Date: Jan 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without forward Anthony Gill, who will be out due to COVID-19 protocol. For the Spurs, Romeo Langford (Hip) and Devin Vassell (Knee) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Josh Richardson (Knee) is probable for tonight game.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

San Antonio Spurs:

Guards: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson (GTD)

Forwards: Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson

Center: Jacob Poeltl

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Anthony Gill-OUT (COVID-19 Protocols)

San Antonio Spurs:

Romeo Langford-OUT (Hip)

Devin Vassell-OUT (Knee)

Josh Richardson-Probable (Knee)

The Bottom Line

What’s not being discussed in the NBA Circle is the fact that the Washington Wizards currently have the second best winning streak at the moment with five straight wins. They are hoping to make it six tonight. This should be an easy win. Kyle Kuzma has been on a tear. Daniel Gafford is playing at an even higher level with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined. The Wizards are playing well despite Bradley Beal still trying to find his groove. The addition of Kendrick Nunn has been helpful. Look for the Wizards to cruise past the Spurs tonight to make it six in a row.