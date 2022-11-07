Wizards Looking For Much Needed Win vs. Hornets

This game will serve as a back to back for the Washington Wizards. Last night, the Wizards loss 103-97 in Memphis. They were without Bradley Beal and will be without him again as he is in covid health and safety protocols.

Washington will look to rebound after a close loss vs. the Grizzlies. The Hornets have started off the season pretty rocky as they stand at 3-7. They have been without their Allstar point guard LaMelo Ball and it has shown with their quality of play on the court.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Nov 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bradley Beal is in Health & Safety Protocols - USA Today

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will not have their superstar Bradley Beal who has been ruled out. Beal was put into the Health and Safety Protocol early yesterday morning there is no timetable for his return. Guard Delon Wright is out as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. For Charlotte, they will be with out starters LaMelo Ball (ankle) & Gordon Hayward (Shoulder). Cody Martin is doubtful with a quadriceps injury. Dennis Smith Jr is questionable with an ankle injury and is a game-time decision.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Bradley Beal-OUT (Health & Safety Protocol)

Charlotte Hornets:

LaMelo Ball- OUT (Ankle)

Gordon Hayward.- OUT (Shoulder)

Cody Martin- Doubtful (Quadriceps)

Dennis Smith Jr.- Questionable (Ankle)





Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija Gill, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Charlotte Hornets:

Guards: Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr (Gametime Decision)

Forwards: P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Center: Mason Plumlee

Daniel Gafford protecting the rim - USA Today

The Bottom Line

The Wizards need a victory after now losing their last two games. This is a back to back but this game should be a rather moderate one. Not having LaMelo Ball is a huge blow for the Hornets. With that being said, the Wizards must come out focused. Opposing teams tend to take it easy vs. teams that are depleted. The Wizards must be prepared and do well not to underestimate the Hornets. If they can come out and buckle down defensively, play hard, and play with lots of inspiration and energy, this should be an easy win for the Wizards.