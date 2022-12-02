Wizards Seeking To Keep The Ball Rolling Against The Hornets

The Washington Wizards Are Hoping To Continue The Winning Steak They Have vs. The Charlotte Hornets This Season

Is it me, or does it feel like the Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets every week? Yes, the Washington Wizards will be visiting the Hornets tonight in Charlotte. The tip-off is set to begin a little after 7PM this evening.

This Charlotte Hornets team is indeed a familiar opponent and foe to the Washington Wizards. This is game three of four matchups this year for these two teams. The Wizards have gotten the best of the Hornets. A key factor in that is the injuries the Hornets have had. They will again be without LaMelo Ball and now Gordon Hayward as he is out indefinitely.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Dec 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with an hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injuries. For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), Gordon Hayward (Shoulder) and Cody Martin (Knee) are out with injuries.





Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Charlotte Hornets:

Cody Martin-OUT (Knee)

LaMelo Ball-OUT (Ankle)

Dennis Smith Jr.-OUT (Ankle)

Gordon Hayward-OUT (Shoulder)

The Starting Lineup

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Charlotte Hornets:

Guards: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Forwards: PJ Washington, Jalen McDaniels

Center: Mason Plumlee





Former Wizards F Kelly Oubre is having a breakout season

The Bottom Line

When opportunity comes knocking, one has to answer the door as fast as they can. The Hornets have been hit perhaps the worst this season when it comes down to injuries. With that being the case, Kelly Oubre has taken full advantage of the situation as he is having a career season. Oubre is averaging a career high on both ends of the floor as he is averaging nearly 20 PPG and 2 SPG.





The Wizards can make this simple tonight in getting yet another victory vs. the Charlotte Hornets- slow down the former Wizards, Kelly Oubre. Deni Avdija has been great solid this year defensively. Kyle Kuzma will be helping him out on that end. They both will play a vital role in this game. As long as the Wizards can handle business against Oubre, this should be three straight wins vs. the Hornets this season.