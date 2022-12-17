Wizards Taking On The Clippers In LA

The Washington Wizards Are In LA On A Back To Back As They Are Playing The Clippers In A Matinee Special

The Washington Wizards are in a dark place at the moment. Their schedule has suddenly gotten pretty rough as they are playing the first of a back to back today in LA. Today, it will be the Clippers and tomorrow it will be the Lakers. Both teams are beginning to get into a bit of a groove so this shall definitely prove to be a challenge for the Washington Wizards.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers today:

Game Date: Dec 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California





Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards guard Delon Wright is out with hamstring injury. Rui Hachimura is out with ankle injury. Bradley Beal is out with a hamstring injury. For The Clippers, Norman Powell (Groin) & Ivica Zubac (Knee) are out with injuries. Paul George (Knee) & Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are questionable and will be gametime decisions.





Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-OUT (Hamstring)

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Rui Hachimura-OUT (Ankle)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Ivica Zubac-OUT (Knee)

Norman Powell-OUT (Groin)

Paul George-Questionable (Knee)

Reggie Jackson-Questionable (Achilles)





The Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Corey Kispert, Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Clippers:

Guards: Reggie Jackson (GTD), John Wall

Forwards: Paul George (GTD), Kawhi Leonard

Center: Marcus Morris Sr.

The Washington Wizards will look to push the pace vs. the LA Clippers today

The Bottom Line

This is a game that will have a lot of transition on the floor. The Clippers are a team that can get up and down the court and wear you out on both ends. They’re also a physical team as well so that is another challenge the Wizards will face. This game should offer a ton of scoring opportunities for both teams. This matchup should come down to who can go deeper into their bench and outwork their opponent. Which team will endure this battle til the end and not tire out when it matters most? Coaching will play a vital role in this game. This will be a chest match for sure.