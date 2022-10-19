A preview of tonight’s Wizards-Pacers game

Tonight is the season opener for both the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards. This has been a highly anticipated game as the Wizards are nearly 100% healthy and are ready to begin their new campaign together with the Bradley Beal-Kristaps Porzingis experiment.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

From: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana

Key Matchup

In this game, tonight’s key matchup should be Myles Turner vs. Kristaps Porzingis. Both players happen to have similar games. They both are pretty good defensively. Turner averaged nearly 3 blocks per game last season for the Pacers while Porzingis averaged close to 2 blocks per game.

The biggest difference in their games comes down to the height and size. Turner brings a lot more muscle and force to his game. Turner is right around 250 pounds. Porzingis is just 10 pounds lighter. However, the Unicorn poses a threat with his length and height on the court.

Wizards Center Kristops Porzingis letting his presence be known - USA Today

Projected Starters

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Who we may or may not see and tonight’s opener.

Starters

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Rui Hachimua,Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Daniel Gafford

Indiana Pacers:

Guards: Chris Duarte, TJ McConnell

Forwards: Jalen Smith, Buddy Hield

Center: Myles Turners

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Corey Kispert-OUT (Ankle)

Vernon Carey- QUESTIONABLE (Concussion Protocols)

Kristaps Porzingis-PROBABLE (Ankle)

Indiana Pacers:

Daniel Theis-OUT (Knee)

Aaron Nesmith (Foot) &

Jalen Smith- QUESTIONABLE (Knee)

The Bottom Line

Despite the Wizards starting their season on the road, the Wizards should win this game in a close fashion. The Indiana Pacers are still trying to find themselves. In fact, they may be a team who will quietly tank the season away as Myles Turner and Buddy Heild have been in trade talks. Washington is ready to compete now. Bradley Beal will show the world tonight how worthy he is of that Max Contract he received over the summer. Expect a good night from him and the Washington Wizards tonight.