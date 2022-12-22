Add This Wizards Trade Rumor To The List

It was previously reported that the Wizards were interested In Jae Crowder. Here are more details on the offer.

The Washington Wizards are quietly trying to make moves happen to save their season. It was previously reported that the Wizards had interest in Phoenix Suns Forward Jae Crowder.

Crowder hasn’t played all season because he is unhappy with the team and his role and desperately wants a change of scenery as soon as possible. The current reports are that Washington went out on a limb and offered Forward Rui Hachimura for Jae Crowder in a deal.

However, the Phoenix Suns rejected this deal seeking a starter that can immediately contribute to the roster. Rui Hachimura has been out for quite some time now due to a bone bruise in his right ankle. Hachimura has been effective coming off the bench for the Wizards. He is finally back and is active tonight in the Wizards match-up against the Utah Jazz.

It’s been no secret that the Wizards have been in conversations regarding potential trades. The rumor mill has been a constant swirl over the years around All Star Bradley Beal and now on Kyle Kuzma. There was even some speculation that Center Kristaps Porzingis could be the topic of a potential trade; which he has been involved in previous trades over the years.

The plot thickens a bit with this report because it means the organization does have intentions to keep the Wizards Big Three together. This also means there could be a desire to share up the bench roster a bit.