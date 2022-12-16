Current Wizards Slump Is Similar To Last Year's Storyline

Around this same time last year, the Washington Wizards hit a slump. What started out as promising did not turn out that way.

The Washington Wizards are battling an eight game losing streak which is concerning at this point in the season. This is a time when the Wizards should be putting the pieces together and trending upwards. Instead, they have slipped from fifth to 12th in the Eastern Conference since Thanksgiving.

In all fairness, there are a flurry of injuries that have crippled their success. The team is missing Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright off the bench, and star point guard Bradley Beal has been in and out of the lineup with COVID-19, then a quad issue, and now a hamstring injury. Kristaps Porzingis has also been added to the injury report missing one game and possibly more.

Despite injuries, the Wizards winter slump is very similar to last season. In 2021, the Wizards started off with a strong 10-7 start then around early December, more losses entered the picture.



Washington went on a three-game losing streak between December 1st-6th. Then another four-game losing streak between Dec. 11th-16th. They also had two six-game losing streaks in January and March of 2021.

The team never hit an eight-game streak like they are currently experiencing. The season comparisons bring up a concern about what causes the shift. This year a shortage of bodies plays a role but are opponents quickly figuring out the Wizards game plan? Do the Wizards struggle to adjust to competition?

The trade rumor mill is moving in warp speed about potential trades the Wizards could be involved with between now and the trade deadline of February 9. Last year, the Wizards made a couple of trades which included acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Vernon Carey Jr. It remains to be seen what the Wizards will do between now and then. However, winning needs to be at the top of the list if they want to salvage the remainder of the season. If things do not improve, the Wizards could again be a hot topic come trade deadline day.