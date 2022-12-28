Injury Update: Wizards vs Suns

For the first time since the beginning of the season, the Wizards were fully healthy last night against the Philadelphia 76ers. With about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal looked frustrated after missing a three. He grabbed the back of his leg and headed to the locker room on his own. Coach Wes Unseld Jr shared with reporters after the game that Beal had left hamstring soreness. After further evaluation of his left hamstring, it’s been reported that Beal will be listed as day-to-day and will miss tonight’s game vs the Phoenix Suns.

Before Beal’s exit against the 76ers, he had 19 points, five assists, and two blocks.

The All-Star guard has been dealing with illness and injuries throughout the season. Beal has been out due to COVID-19, right thigh contusion, and a right hamstring injury.

The Suns may be relieved to hear this news considering Beal’s terrific late game play when the two teams faced off last week. Beal showed leadership and poise down the stretch in snapping what could have been an 11-game losing streak. Beal’s leadership helped stop the ten-game losing streak in its tracks and the team finally came up with its first win in the month of December.

Beal had only two first half points and was visibly frustrated with how poorly he played in the half. He showed the mark of leadership by putting the first half play behind him and getting himself together in the second. Beal scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and would finish with 27. He did miss a few free throws but made up for them by hitting two crucial free throws to put the Wizards up by five late in the game.

