Meet the Wizards: Corey Kispert

A few facts about Wizards G/F Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert may only be 23 years of age. But he has already built quite a resume in his early professional basketball career. Why is Corey Kispert of the Washington Wizards so special?

 Quick Facts

1. Wizards Jersey Number: 24

2. Height: 6’6

3. Alma Mater: Gonzaga

4. Position: Guard/Small Forward

5. Birthday: March 3rd, 1999

6. Years in the League: 1

Wizards G Corey Kispert looking to attack the basket - USA Today

 Accolades

1. Consensus First Team All American (Gonzaga-2021)

2. Julius Erving Award (Gonzaga-2021)

3. WCC Player of the Year (Gonzaga-2021)

4. 2X First Team All-WCC (Gonzaga – 2020,2021)

5. Academic All American of the Year (Gonzaga-2021)


Corey Kispert in the National Championship game vs. Baylor - USA Today

Corey Kispert was a First Round draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was the first pick outside of the NBA Lottery at #15 overall, drafted by the Washington Wizards. Corry Kispert has been a pretty reliable NBA player for the Washington Wizards as he appeared in 77 of the 82 regular season games last season. During his college career at Gonzaga, Corey Kispert scored over 1,000 career points for the Bulldogs. In his senior year at Gonzaga, he led the Bulldogs to the National Championship game. That game ultimately resulted in a loss, as this was the Bulldogs only loss for the entire season/tournament.

 Corey Kispert Injury Status

Kispert sprained his ankle during a preseason game vs. the Warriors in Japan. He is out 3-5 more weeks as he hopes to be back in the rotation immediately following that timetable

Personal Life

Corey grew up in Edmonds, Washington. Basketball has always been a love and passion for the young man. There, he attended King’s high school where he won 2 state titles.

