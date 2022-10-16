Meet The Wizards: Isaiah Todd

Quick Facts

1. Wizards Number: 14

2. Height: 6’9

3. Alma Mater: Word of God Christian Academy

4. Position: Forward

5. Birthday: October 17, 2001

6. Years in the League: 1

7. Played in the McDonald’s All American Game in 2020

Isaiah Todd showing dominance in the post - USA Today

Accolades

Isaiah Todd has always been a star in the game of basketball. He played for the 2017 United States FIBA - Under 16 team where he won a gold medal.

Soon after that, Todd played in the 2020 McDonald’s All American game. He was so talented, he was considered one of the best prospects since Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Moses Malone.

Isaiah Todd was a consensus top-5 star recruit as well as one of the best power forwards in the 2020 NBA Draft Class.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rather than going to college to play Division-One basketball at Michigan, Isaiah Todd ultimately decided to go to the NBA G League as he became the first player in history to sign with the NBA G League Ignite. Todd also had offers to play for Kansas, Kentucky , North Carolina, and other schools as well.

Personal Life

Isaiah Todd is something like a home town hero. He was born on October 17th, 2001 in Baltimore, Maryland. Playing for the Wizards has to be a dream come true for him!

Despite being born in Maryland, Isaiah Todd played high school basketball just two hours south at John Marshall High School, located in Richmond, VA.

Despite having a rocky childhood and moving throughout his youth, Isaiah Todd has made it big time to the NBA and is one player to watch as he could prove to be a very important asset to the Washington Wizards.