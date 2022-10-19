Meet The Wizards: Jordan Schakel

Quick Facts

Wizards' Number: 20 Height: 6′ 6″ Alma Mater: San Diego State Aztecs Position: Shooting Guard / Small Forward Birthday: June 13, 1998

Accolades

Jordan Schakel coming into the league undrafted but finding a home with DC's NBA G League Team, The Capital City Go-Go. But before the beginning of his NBA career, Schakel won the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division IV Championship during his freshman year. After high school he continued to excel and his college career wasn't one to sleep on. He scored 225 field goals from behind the 3-point line, ranking third in SDSU's history, and ended his college career with a total 1,034 points.

Jordan Schakel is also a NBA Summer League Champion! He was a part of the 2021 Sacramento Kings Championship Summer League Team!

Positives From Jordan Schakel's Game

Shakel is admired for his clutch mid-range shot and his ability to attack closeouts. His current 2k rating is 67, with high ratings in; scoring, athleticism, play-making, defending and rebounding. These are all skills we look forward to seeing in real life on the court in his debut season with the Washington Wizards.

Personal Life

Schakel's mother, Dr. Stefanie Bodison, is a former All-American volleyball player at USC and an assistant professor at the University of Florida. His father is Dan Schakel who is an in-home rehabilitation specialist.

Jordan Schakel likes to keep his personal life private but we hope he is able to bring that Summer League championship energy to the Washington Wizards as he begins his 2-way contract!