Meet The Wizards: Kristaps Porziņģis

Let’s get to know Kristaps Porzingis a little closer

Introducing the 2022–23 Washington Wizards. and I’m going to re-introduce you to… Kristaps Porziņģis.

Quick Facts

Porziņģis started his career professionally in Sevilla, Spain where he would play for three years for Sevilla before catching the eyes of NBA scouts. There was a ton of buzz around for the 7-foot, 3-inch shooting big man from Latvia. Porzingis would enter the 2015 NBA draft where he would be selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks. Porzingis is entering his eighth season in NBA with his 3rd team. Three seasons with the Knicks & Mavericks and now entering his 2nd season with the Washington Wizards.

Accolades

For his NBA career, Porziņģis is currently averaging 18.9 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 1.9 blocks per game & shooting 44.4%from the field in his career. He was also on the 2015-16 All-Rookie team and made his lone NBA All-Star appearance in the 2017-18 season with the Knicks where he average a career-best 22.7 points per game.

Teammate Shout-Out

Former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had this to say about Porzingis last season while they played together in Washington…“No one could stop K.P. at the elbow. He was just turning around and shooting over everybody. It’s going to be great just to see if we can get him a full season. We already know what he can do.” Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope now in Denver was very excited and saw the potential for Porzingis this upcoming season.

Personal Life

Porzingis and girlfriend Laura Cizla on vacation (Photo Courtesy: Kristaps Porzingis IG Page

Porziņģis was born on August 2, 1995 (27 years old). Both Parents played basketball and his mom played for the Latvia Youth National Basketball team. His brother Janis played professionally in Europe in the Italian League and played in the EuroCup. Porziņģis is not married at the time but is currently dating a former dancer and cheerleader for the “VEF Riga Basketball Club” (based in Latvia) Laura Cizla.

