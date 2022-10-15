Skip to main content
Meet The Wizards: Taj Gibson

A few facts about Taj Gibson

NBA Veteran Taj Gibson has joined the Washington Wizards. Gibson is the enforcer this Wizards team has been searching for. 

Gibson’s ferociously defending Kevin Love - USA Today

Quick Facts

1. Wizards Number: 67

2. Height: 6'9

3. Alma Mater: University of South California

4. Position: Power Forward / Center

5. Birthday: June 24th, 1985

6. Years in the League: 13 Years

7. Teams Played For: Bulls/Thunder/Timberwolves/Knicks/Wizards

Accolades

Taj Gibson has been one of the toughest individuals to ever play in the NBA. Taj falls into the category of Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman, and even your Bill Laimbeer. The only difference is Taj has a bit of an offensive skills set in his game as well. This started early in his career in college at USC. There, he was named the 2009 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. 

Taj Gibson at USC - USA Today

During his 3 years at USC, Taj Gibson also was named to the Third Team All-Pac 10 team in 2008. His next season there, in 2009, he moved up the rankings and was named to the Second Team All Pac-10 Team as well. 

When Gibson was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bulls in 2009, he was named to the All Rookie First Team at the end of his rookie campaign. He became someone the league should fear on both ends of the floor.

Personal Life & Career

Taj Gibson was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Taj was blessed with a brother (Greg) along with a sister (Jasu) as well. Gibson is currently single as he focus is on winning an NBA Championship. He's played with some NBA Greats. These players include Derrick Rose (Bulls), Russell Westbrook (Thunder), Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves), Karl Anthony-Towns (Timberwolves), and he even spent time with the Knicks as well. 

