Betting Basketball: Wizards Underdogs in Dallas Following Rui Hachimura Trade

Despite the big home win recently, the Washington Wizards are once again underdogs as they start their road trip against the Dallas Mavericks.

What does a 20-point win over the Orlando Magic in your last outing get you if you're the Washington Wizards?

Well, despite that win, and the fact this team beat the Dallas Mavericks by eight points the last time they met, the Wizards are seven-and-a-half point underdogs (+240) on the road tonight.

Of course, this time around the game is a bit different.

For starters, this game is in Dallas.

Oh, and the leading scorer from that blowout over Orlando is no longer on the team.

Plus, it was the Magic, after all.

The third-worst team in the Eastern Conference these days.

In the last meeting between Washington and the Mavericks, Hachimura himself put up 23 points off the bench.

And while he won't be around this time, guard Bradley Beal will be.

Beal is expected to start in the backcourt along with Monte Morris while Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, and Daniel Gafford will man the front.

Forward-center Kristaps Porzingis will miss this game as he is out with an ankle injury.

Porzingis was also out for the last contest between these two teams.

All of that has us feeling surprisingly confident.

Not that the Wizards will win, necessarily, but that they can cover the spread, potentially winning you $240 on a $100 bet.

But of course, the fun doesn't stop there.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS PROP BETS TO WATCH

• First Basket of the Game: G, Bradley Beal (+550)

• Score 20+ Points: F, Kyle Kuzma (-370)

• Top Points Scorer: G, Luka Doncic (-270)

INSIDE THE WIZARDS SAME GAME PARLAY (+1182)

• Washington (+7.5)

• Kyle Kuzma 25+ Points

• Bradley Beal 3+ 3-pt. FG Made

