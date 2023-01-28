Betting Basketball: Odds Against Wizards Winning Fifth Straight Against Pelicans

With a sixth-straight win on the line, the Washington Wizards look to overcome underdog odds against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Washington Wizards (22-26) play their third-straight road contest Saturday night when they face off against forward Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (26-23).

A win would give the Wizards (+4.5) five straight nearing the All-Star break, and would be their first such streak of 2023, after having one in the first two and a half months of the season.

To try and earn the upset, Washington will have guards Monte Morris and Bradley Beal in the backcourt, while forwards Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija and center Daniel Gafford look to make up for the absence of forward-center Kristaps Porzingis (ankle).

Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) but will have CJ McCollum and Ingram in their guard positions, while Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones man the forward spots, and center Jonas Valanciunas matches up against Gafford.

In their last outing, the Wizards defeated the Houston Rockets 108-103 behind Gafford's eight rebounds (-122) and Kuzma's game-leading 33 points.

Unfortunately, Kuzma fell one rebound shy of a double-double, leaving us with just one hit on our three prop bets for the contest.

We took Washington to cover the spread, which they did, giving us two wins on the night.

So while we look to bounce back, we're taking the Wizards with the points in this one, despite the fact New Orleans won the last matchup by 20.

INSIDE THE WIZARDS PROP BETS OF THE GAME

• Combined Score Under 230 (-110)

• Monte Morris Assists Over 5.5 (+118)

• Kyle Kuzma Score 20+ Points (-430)

INSIDE THE WIZARDS SAME GAME PARLAY (+1472)

• Gafford Score 15+ Points

• Bradley Beal 2+ 3 Point Field Goals

• Valanciunas Score 20+ Points

Related Article: Details on the Rui Hachimura Kendrick Nunn trade

Other Wizards Betting Lines

• Win NBA Championship (+49000)

• Win Eastern Conference (+32000)

• Win Southeast Division (+2700)

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page