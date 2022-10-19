Meet The Wizards: Johnny Davis

Quick Facts

Wizards' Number: 1 Height: 6'5" Alma Mater: University of Wisconsin Position: Guard Birthday: February 27, 2002

Fun Facts

Someone he’d love to have dinner with is Gordon Ramsey

His biggest fear is snakes

He has a Twin Brother named Jordan who also played at the University of Wisconsin

He has a younger brother and sister who are also twins

He played quarterback in High School

Accolades

Johnny Davis was the Big Ten Player of the Year, Lute Olson National Player of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals en route to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Wisconsin native is the first player from the University of Wisconsin selected in the NBA Draft since 2015! He was selected in the 1st round at #10 by the Washington Wizards.

What Do Johnny Davis' Teammates Say About Him?

Johnny definitely made a name for himself during time in college but what do his new Wizards' teammates think of him? During media day Bradley Beal shared that he admires him for not only his talents but on being such a young father. Beal also was able to be there for Johnny after a tough Summer league.

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard shared with NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller that “after his first game, [Davis] woke up, had a text from one Bradley Beal,”

He continued “It said, ‘Hey, you’re the best player on the floor. Act like it. Let’s go, get going, pick it up. Keep your head up, don’t ever get down. You’re doing great.’ That encouragement, coming from somebody like Bradley—what that means to a young kid like that, I can’t even tell you about.”

Personal Life

Johnny Davis is a new dad to a beautiful baby girl! #GirlDad He shared that before the delivery of his daughter, he's definitely had practice while looking over his teenage twin siblings. He took them to their practices and cooked meals for them, as he tried to spend as much time with them before he moved out to D.C. When asked at media day to compare taking care of teenagers vs a new born baby, Johnny's responded "I mean, [my younger siblings] are getting to that point where their really starting to mello out a little bit but I definitely worry about having my own baby a lot more"

We're excited to see what this rookie season has in store for Wizards #1! Welcome to D.C. Johnny Davis!