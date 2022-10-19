Skip to main content
Meet The Wizards: Johnny Davis

Meet The Wizards: Johnny Davis

Let's Get To Know Wizards' Rookie Johnny Davis

Quick Facts

  1. Wizards' Number: 1
  2. Height: 6'5"
  3. Alma Mater: University of Wisconsin
  4. Position: Guard
  5. Birthday: February 27, 2002

Fun Facts

  • Someone he’d love to have dinner with is Gordon Ramsey
  • His biggest fear is snakes
  • He has a Twin Brother named Jordan who also played at the University of Wisconsin
  • He has a younger brother and sister who are also twins
  • He played quarterback in High School

Accolades

Johnny Davis was the Big Ten Player of the Year, Lute Olson National Player of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals en route to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Wisconsin native is the first player from the University of Wisconsin selected in the NBA Draft since 2015! He was selected in the 1st round at #10 by the Washington Wizards.

What Do Johnny Davis' Teammates Say About Him?

Johnny definitely made a name for himself during time in college but what do his new Wizards' teammates think of him? During media day Bradley Beal shared that he admires him for not only his talents but on being such a young father. Beal also was able to be there for Johnny after a tough Summer league. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19106153

Meet the Wizards: Jordan Goodwin

3692F511-5941-4F73-B47A-9FD199D68F90

Meet the Wizards: Deni Avdija

USATSI_19211794

Meet the Wizards: Delon Wright

Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard shared with NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller that “after his first game, [Davis] woke up, had a text from one Bradley Beal,” 

He continued “It said, ‘Hey, you’re the best player on the floor. Act like it. Let’s go, get going, pick it up. Keep your head up, don’t ever get down. You’re doing great.’ That encouragement, coming from somebody like Bradley—what that means to a young kid like that, I can’t even tell you about.” 

Personal Life

Johnny Davis is a new dad to a beautiful baby girl! #GirlDad He shared that before the delivery of his daughter, he's definitely had practice while looking over his teenage twin siblings. He took them to their practices and cooked meals for them, as he tried to spend as much time with them before he moved out to D.C. When asked at media day to compare taking care of teenagers vs a new born baby, Johnny's responded "I mean, [my younger siblings] are getting to that point where their really starting to mello out a little bit but I definitely worry about having my own baby a lot more"

We're excited to see what this rookie season has in store for Wizards #1! Welcome to D.C. Johnny Davis!

In This Article (2)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

USATSI_19106153
Washington Wizards GameDay

Meet the Wizards: Jordan Goodwin

By Carita Parks
3692F511-5941-4F73-B47A-9FD199D68F90
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Deni Avdija

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19211794
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Delon Wright

By Carita Parks
F0CBC6A4-AAC9-4E75-8ABC-BF4844742979
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Corey Kispert

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19211858
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Monte Morris

By Carita Parks
Capital City Mambo Sauce
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Capital City Mambo Sauce, Harambee Books recognized by the Washington Wizards

By Candi Waller
C94D4EEC-309E-445A-9EAD-F5A167968C3A
Washington Wizards News

Meet the Wizards: Will Barton

By Tyrone Montgomery
FDFD9EAF-0B4F-48F5-80B3-980D2EA0810E
Washington Wizards News

Should the Wizards bring Russell Westbrook Back to DC?

By Darrell Owens