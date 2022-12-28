Wizards Fully Healthy, Was It Enough?

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards returned home after a six-game road trip where they had a 2-4 record. The two wins were their first wins of December. The Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season and the third game overall.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

The first game went to Philly 118-111. Tyrese Maxey scored a Sixers-high 28 points in the victory. Kristaps Porzingis scored a game and season-high at the time of 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the process. In the second game, Washington grabbed the win in Philly 121-111. Porzingis lead the way for the Wizards with team-high 30 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 29 points with five assists and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points with eight rebounds for Washington. Sixers' young star Tyrese Maxey had a game-high 32 points and four assists. With no Maxey this time for the Sixers, who will get the advantage in the season series? Advantage… Wizards after a 116-111 win.

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA Today

Just like in the first two games Porzingis led the way for the Wizards. Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Wizards were able to hold off Joel Embiid and his 48-point, 10 rebounds game. The Wizards look to be a different team when fully healthy. Here’s what Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr had to say after the game⬇️⬇️⬇️

One of the returning Wizards, Rui Hachimura continues his solid play since his return last week. Hachimura said he did a lot of thinking to do while out with injury about how to help his team. Hachimura had this to say⬇️⬇️⬇️

The Washington Wizards (14-21) will stay in town to take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 pm tonight.