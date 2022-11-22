Skip to main content

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Miami Heat Rounds 2 & 3

Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Miami Heat Rounds 2 & 3

The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Miami Heat. Wizards and Heat will play a back-to-back this week on November 23 at 7:30 PM and November 25 at 8 PM. Both games will take place at FTX Arena in Miami. The Heat are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are led by their superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat have made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance in the last three seasons with Butler & Adebeyo leading the way. The expectations this year for this Heat team are tremendous, but things are not going so well this season.

What’s Going On in Miami

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

The Heat are 7-11 this season and are currently on a 4-game losing streak. During that losing streak, the Heat have been dealing with the injury bug severely and it shows. The Heat have lost to the Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Washington Wizards during the streak. Erik Spoelstra and his staff have done their best to keep afloat but until they are fully healthy this could be a long season.

The Injury Report

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photo Credit: USA Today

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Heat have seven injuries that are plaguing the team. Tyler Herro and Omar Yurtseven are out with ankle injuries. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are down with knee issues. Udonis Haslem (Personal) and Duncan Robinson (Ankle) are listed day-to-day for the Heat.

The Series Finale

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

The Wizards and Heat will battle four times this season with the first ending in a Wizards victory in overtime 107-106 in Washington last Friday. The second and third matchups will happen this week the day before Thanksgiving and the day after. The last match-up will take place on April 7, 2023, in Washington to finish the season series. 

In This Article (10)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Duncan Robinson
Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry

Wizards Fit Check 11.20.22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 18th & 20th]

By BreAnna Holmes
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on the court
Washington Wizards News

Kristaps Porzingis Compared To Other Centers In The East

By Tyrone Montgomery
E41CC438-C47E-4C2F-9715-909ECB9FAC2B
Washington Wizards News

How do the Wizards shape up to the East?

By Tyrone Montgomery and Candi Waller
USATSI_19163338
Washington Wizards News

Will Johnny Davis Find His Confidence in the NBA?

By Carita Parks
1A52F3EF-6E27-4C5C-AFF1-BB0062EA197D
Washington Wizards News

Is Bradley Beal Injured?

By Tyrone Montgomery
20C57503-73A4-49DB-805D-79089E240110
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

By Darrell Owens
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) on the court
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen McDaniels Scuffle Doesn't Stop Wizards Flow

By Carita Parks and BreAnna Holmes
2DF58391-57D6-4D82-9C06-FF607A0B6847
Washington Wizards GameDay

What The Wizards Plan To Do To Take Down The Hornets Today

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens