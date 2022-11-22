Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Miami Heat Rounds 2 & 3

The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Miami Heat. Wizards and Heat will play a back-to-back this week on November 23 at 7:30 PM and November 25 at 8 PM. Both games will take place at FTX Arena in Miami. The Heat are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference and are led by their superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat have made two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance in the last three seasons with Butler & Adebeyo leading the way. The expectations this year for this Heat team are tremendous, but things are not going so well this season.

What’s Going On in Miami

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

The Heat are 7-11 this season and are currently on a 4-game losing streak. During that losing streak, the Heat have been dealing with the injury bug severely and it shows. The Heat have lost to the Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Washington Wizards during the streak. Erik Spoelstra and his staff have done their best to keep afloat but until they are fully healthy this could be a long season.

The Injury Report

Photo Credit: USA Today

The Heat have seven injuries that are plaguing the team. Tyler Herro and Omar Yurtseven are out with ankle injuries. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are down with knee issues. Udonis Haslem (Personal) and Duncan Robinson (Ankle) are listed day-to-day for the Heat.

The Series Finale

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA Today

The Wizards and Heat will battle four times this season with the first ending in a Wizards victory in overtime 107-106 in Washington last Friday. The second and third matchups will happen this week the day before Thanksgiving and the day after. The last match-up will take place on April 7, 2023, in Washington to finish the season series.