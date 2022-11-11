Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Utah Jazz (11-11-22)

The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Utah Jazz. Washington and Utah will face off tomorrow at 6 pm from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

What Rebuild???

The Utah Jazz is currently the best team in the West with a 10-3 record. The Jazz may not have a big superstar but have a collection of great NBA talent. Former Chicago Bulls first round pick, Lauri Markkanen is having his best scoring year as a pro. Markkanen is averaging 22.7 points per game and second the best rebounding season averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. We know it’s early, but he is off to a great start. Utah has five other players (Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Colin Sexton, Malik Beasley & Kelly Olynyk) all scoring in double-digits this season. The Jazz will be a tough matchup for everyone they face all season.

Another Popovich Disciple Thriving

Photo Credit: Rob Gray-USA Today

The Jazz is led by first-year Head Coach Will Hardy. Hardy was a long-term assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and recently the Boston Celtics before taking the job of being the head man for Utah. At 34 years old, Hardy is currently the youngest head coach in NBA. Hardy has found a way to bring this talented experience roster together to create a very well-balancing team. The Jazz has had quite a few successful seasons in the last 10+ years. Hardy’s biggest challenge will be trying to get this Jazz team over the jump and get them back to the NBA Finals.

No Injuries To Report

The Utah Jazz currently has a clean bill of health and you couldn’t ask for more if you were the Utah Jazz. This matchup will be the first of two meetings between the Wizards and the Jazz and it should be a good one. I guess the big question will be…Can Bradley Beal suit up for Washington? Will they need them? They have won the last two games without him, but I guess we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.