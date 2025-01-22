Ace Bailey Could Be Answer for Wizards
The Washington Wizards are keeping their eyes on some of the top prospects coming into the 2025 NBA Draft.
Among those includes Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, who is expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft this summer.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman dove in deep on Bailey to see if he exudes the potential to be a No. 1 option in the NBA someday.
"There's likely to be lots of debate about Ace Bailey's production and upside versus his impact," Wasserman writes.
"On one hand, it's obviously valuable to have such a gifted scorer that can get a bucket at any time playing on and off the ball. With Dylan Harper out against Indiana, he was able to carry the offense and keep Rutgers alive with 39 points on 16 made field goals.
"However, while a hot game from Bailey can help the team compete against anyone, an off game filled with forced jumpers could hurt the offense, particularly since he's only dished out more than one assist twice all season."
Bailey plays a star role for Rutgers alongside fellow top prospect Dylan Harper, but it's clear that he doesn't have all the tools necessary to be a star right away as much as someone like Duke forward Cooper Flagg has.
Bailey has a lot of pressure to perform for Rutgers, and he doesn't always deliver when he needs to.
"Rutgers has lost a number of winnable games when Bailey hasn't shot well. He shot below 38.0 percent in losses to Princeton, Ohio State and Kennesaw State when Harper played well in each," Wasserman writes.
"Bailey shouldn't have that type of pressure or expectations at his age, but that's what it is thanks to Rutgers' lack of depth."
However, Bailey is still very young and has a lot of growing to do. Once he reaches the NBA, he'll have the chance to take flight with whichever team drafts him.
