Alex Sarr Has Wizards Feeling Hopeful
The Washington Wizards knew they selected a really raw prospect when they took Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Sarr, 19, played professionally in France, but was now taking his talents to the NBA in order to be part of the next wave of talented big men.
In today's NBA, big men have to be strong passers more than ever before, and Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is excited about where Sarr's development is heading in that area.
“That's the one of the things I really liked about him when I first started watching him,” Keefe said of Sarr’s passing abilities. “I thought he was a pretty unique passer and saw the game well. I thought that would be something that we could utilize at this level and he has.”
A big reason behind Sarr's improvement in his passing has to do with his confidence growing. The more he is out on the floor, the more his confidence grows.
“I noticed that he's just super confident,” Wizards rookie Bub Carrington said. “He's acting like who he is. He has that mindset of who he is, where he belongs and what he's supposed to do. He just kind of has like a completely different like level of focus to his approach to the game and it is showing.”
Sarr is averaging 11.6 points per game and has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games. That is certainly going to help his trajectory moving forward as he continues to emerge as the Wizards big man of the future.
Sarr and the Wizards return to action tomorrow night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from inside the Smoothie King Center.
