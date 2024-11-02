NBA Analyst Explains Wizards Rookie's Slow Offense
Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr came into the league with a ton of upside, especially on the defensive end of the floor. However, his offensive game is in need of catching up.
Sarr, 19, is averaging 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, which aren't eye-popping numbers for the Wizards.
Granted, it's only been a few games and there aren't any expectations of him being a superstar out of the gate, but CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish pointed out Sarr's slow offensive start.
"Sarr's offensive game may take longer to develop in part because of the roster around him right now," Wimbish wrote. "His two lead guards, Jordan Poole and fellow rookie Bub Carrington, aren't exactly equipped to help him develop, and the Wizards aren't an organization known for growing talent. It may be awhile before Sarr is contributing significantly on offense, but the silver lining is he's shown promise on defense out of the gates. He's third among rookies in total blocks, already showing he can be a quality rim protector at this level."
Sarr isn't in the greatest position to succeed on the offensive end, and that's okay. He will learn as he goes.
Sarr showed how much his offensive game needed work in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he was incredibly inefficient shooting-wise. He has grown from that and is respectable at this moment in time, but more development is needed.
There are a lot of mouths to feed for the Wizards both in terms of reps and points, and Sarr isn't exactly the top priority for either of those things. This means that Sarr has to take advantage of opportunities when they are presented to him, and if he can, his numbers will eventually begin to look like those of a former No. 2 overall pick.
