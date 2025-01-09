Analyst Shocked Lakers, Wizards Haven't Made Trade
The Washington Wizards are approaching the NBA Trade Deadline in just a few weeks, but it's been nearly a month since veteran center Jonas Valanciunas was deemed eligible to be traded.
Valanciunas, 32, signed a three-year contract with the Wizards over the offseason, but he is seen as a large trade target going into the deadline.
CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn is surprised that the Los Angeles Lakers haven't made a deal for him yet.
"Frankly, it's a tad surprising that Valanciunas isn't already a Laker," Quinn writes. "What are the Wizards doing with a solid, backup center in the middle of this aggressive tank? Someone is going to be able to swipe a solid 15- or 20-minute-per-game offensive big man before the deadline arrives. At this point we all know who Valanciunas is and isn't. He won't defend in space, but he's big, strong and has craft near the basket."
The Wizards knew that signing Valanciunas would give them a trade chip throughout the course of his tenure with the team. However, the Wizards may prefer him as a big man who can eat up some minutes while also serving as a mentor to some of the younger members of the roster like No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
This means that the Wizards can be picky with offers that come in their direction because it's not like they are losing much by keeping him on board.
The Lakers made a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith last month from the Brooklyn Nets that cut into some of their assets, but they still remain a possibility for a potential Valanciunas deal. However, knowing that the Lakers were willing to spend for Finney-Smith means the Wizards should expect Los Angeles to also pay up for Valanciunas.
