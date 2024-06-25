Inside The Wizards

Best Prospect In The Draft Wants To Play For Wizards

Tyrone Montgomery

May 14, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James (50) participates in drills during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James (50) participates in drills during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Don't look now, but we are less than 48 hours until the 2024 NBA Draft begins. Life comes at us all very fast in the world we live in and time seems to fly by when you're having fun. The Washington Wizards had a very long season as they are drafting number two overall in the draft. With that being said, the truth of the matter is that the Wizards may not have had a lot of fun this past season.

They are hoping for a change this season as they expect the number two overall pick to change the fate of their season next season. The only question to be answered is who will that player be? The Wizards haven't indicated who they may be targeting with that number two overall pick. However, one player in this draft has indicated that he wants to play for the Washington Wizards.

Alexandre Sarr is a talented player from France who many consider to be the best prospect in this draft. Many feel that he will be the number one overall pick. However, he is trying his best not to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks who hold the number one pick. He refused to work out and meet with the Atlanta Hawks. That is an indication that he doesn't want anything to do with them.

Sarr would be a perfect fit in Washington as the Wizards desperately need a big man in the middle. They lacked that last season. Sarr would be an instant starter and would fill the void for the Wizards as well. He also would get an opportunity to potentially be the star of the team and considered the future of the franchise too.

Published
Tyrone Montgomery

TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Beat Writer for Fan Nation’s “Inside the Wizards” Location: Richmond, VA Writer, Photographer, Graphic Designer • Senior Writer for LegacyMaker Sports Network Greetings. Over the years, I have covered the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards, VCU Rams Basketball, UVA Basketball/Football, Richmond Spiders Basketball, ODU Monarchs Football, as well as VA State University Trojans Basketball/Football. I am the host of “The Balling Podcast” as well as author of “Tales of the Week” and “The 2 Up 2 Down Report”. There, I write about the NFL and the NBA. 

Home/Washington Wizards News