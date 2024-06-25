Best Prospect In The Draft Wants To Play For Wizards
Don't look now, but we are less than 48 hours until the 2024 NBA Draft begins. Life comes at us all very fast in the world we live in and time seems to fly by when you're having fun. The Washington Wizards had a very long season as they are drafting number two overall in the draft. With that being said, the truth of the matter is that the Wizards may not have had a lot of fun this past season.
They are hoping for a change this season as they expect the number two overall pick to change the fate of their season next season. The only question to be answered is who will that player be? The Wizards haven't indicated who they may be targeting with that number two overall pick. However, one player in this draft has indicated that he wants to play for the Washington Wizards.
Alexandre Sarr is a talented player from France who many consider to be the best prospect in this draft. Many feel that he will be the number one overall pick. However, he is trying his best not to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks who hold the number one pick. He refused to work out and meet with the Atlanta Hawks. That is an indication that he doesn't want anything to do with them.
Sarr would be a perfect fit in Washington as the Wizards desperately need a big man in the middle. They lacked that last season. Sarr would be an instant starter and would fill the void for the Wizards as well. He also would get an opportunity to potentially be the star of the team and considered the future of the franchise too.