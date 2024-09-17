CBS Ranks Wizards' Keefe Near Bottom Of NBA Coaches List
A CBS ranking of the 30 NBA head coaches released on Monday slotted Brian Keefe as the NBA's 2nd-worst head coach, ahead of only JJ Redick of the Lakers and in a tier with Charles Lee of the Hornets, Jordi Fernandez of the Nets and Darko Rajakovic of the Raptors that is titled, "We don't know enough."
According to the rankings, the criteria for the evaluations include:
- Track record
- Performance against expectations
- Points of emphasis and creativity
- Player development
- Rotation, people management
Sam Quinn, who wrote the article, puts Redick at the bottom based on a complete lack of experience and said that, "Keefe underwhelmed as Washington's interim last season." Every other coach in the NBA is listed ahead of Washington's head man.
That's obviously not very encouraging, but it's hard to argue. He finished just 8-31last year once named Washington's interim and simply doesn't have much to work with as the 2024-25 season approaches. The Wizards are expected to be one of the 3 or 4 worst teams in the NBA as the bottom dwellers battle it out for the chance to draft Cooper Flagg.