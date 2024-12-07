Nuggets vs. Wizards Preview: Washington Hopes to Avoid History
The Washington Wizards are on the brink of suffering their longest losing streak in franchise history, but they have one last chance to prevent that from happening tonight when the Denver Nuggets come to the nation's capital.
The Wizards haven't won since Oct. 30, playing 16 games since beating the Atlanta Hawks. All 16 games have ended in a loss, 15 of which by double digits.
It won't be easy for the Wizards to snap this losing streak, especially with the Nuggets on the other bench tonight. Even though the Nuggets are only 11-9 this season, the core of their team is still majority of the group that won the NBA Finals back in 2023.
Fresh off a 12-point loss to the Cavs, the Nuggets are viewing this game as a chance to bounce back and return to form. Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the best players in the league, and he should pose as a big challenge to defend for Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas in the post.
Here's everything you need to know going into tonight's game:
Nuggets vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, December 7 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Nuggets vs. Wizards Injury Report
Denver Nuggets
SF Vlatko Cancar (OUT - knee)
Washington Wizards
PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
SG Corey Kispert (OUT - ankle)
SF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)
Nuggets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Denver Nuggets
- PG Jamal Murray
- SG Christian Braun
- SF Michael Porter Jr.
- PF Aaron Gordon
- C Nikola Jokic
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Marvin Bagley III
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!