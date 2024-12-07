Inside The Wizards

Nuggets vs. Wizards Preview: Washington Hopes to Avoid History

The Washington Wizards face off against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 22, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) finishes off a basket in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are on the brink of suffering their longest losing streak in franchise history, but they have one last chance to prevent that from happening tonight when the Denver Nuggets come to the nation's capital.

The Wizards haven't won since Oct. 30, playing 16 games since beating the Atlanta Hawks. All 16 games have ended in a loss, 15 of which by double digits.

It won't be easy for the Wizards to snap this losing streak, especially with the Nuggets on the other bench tonight. Even though the Nuggets are only 11-9 this season, the core of their team is still majority of the group that won the NBA Finals back in 2023.

Fresh off a 12-point loss to the Cavs, the Nuggets are viewing this game as a chance to bounce back and return to form. Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the best players in the league, and he should pose as a big challenge to defend for Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas in the post.

Here's everything you need to know going into tonight's game:

Nuggets vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, December 7 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Wizards Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

SF Vlatko Cancar (OUT - knee)

Washington Wizards

PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

SG Corey Kispert (OUT - ankle)

SF Kyshawn George (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)

C Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - knee)

Nuggets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

  • PG Jamal Murray
  • SG Christian Braun
  • SF Michael Porter Jr.
  • PF Aaron Gordon
  • C Nikola Jokic

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Marvin Bagley III

