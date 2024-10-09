Details Emerge on Wizards’ Malcolm Brogdon Injury
The Washington Wizards will be without one of their key pieces to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. Unfortunately, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon will miss the first portion of the year due to an injury.
When it was reported that Brogdon had suffered a thumb injury, most fans did not expect to hear super bad news. After further imaging was done, it was reported that he had to undergo a surgical procedure.
Brogdon ended up suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb. Of course, that is his shooting hand as well.
At this point in time, no firm timeline has been given for Brogdon. However, it has been widely speculated that he will miss at least a month. He could end up missing even more time than that.
Heading into the season, Brogdon was projected to be the team's starting point guard. He has also been talked about heavily as a potential trade chip ahead of the deadline.
With the Wizards hoping to bounce back and be a much more serious contender in the Eastern Conference, Brogdon would have been a big part of getting them off to a solid starter. Now, the team will have to rely on other players to step up and provide good play at the point guard position.
What exactly will Washington miss out on with Brogdon sideline?
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon ended up playing in 39 games and started in 25 of them. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. In addition to those averages, Brogdon shot 44.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
Without him on the court, the Wizards will be missing a major offensive threat. Brogdon's ability to score and shot the three-point shot would have been valuable for Washington.
Now, it's expected that Jordan Poole will be utilized more as a point guard. Bub Carrington, a rookie, will also be asked to handle a larger workload than was expected from him right off the bat.
All of that being said, the hope is that Brogdon can come back quickly and smoothly from the injury without suffering any setbacks. When he's ready to return to the court, he will be a welcome addition to the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!