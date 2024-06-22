Did The Wizard Miss Out On Grand Opportunity?
Just days after the NBA Finals, we already have deals and transactions being made across the league. We have seen coaches get fired and signed and even players traded too. There is no secret that the Washington Wizards have a lot of team needs. At the end of the day, they really can use depth at every position. In doing so, they have to take advantage of bargains that may become available.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rumored to make Josh Giddey available. The Wizards expressed interest in him over the last month or two. However, another team came in and traded for him. The Chicago Bulls have also had interest in moving on from a guard of their own, Alex Caruso. The Bulls and Thunder were able to make a deal happen the other day.
This deal seems to have come as a surprise to many since there is a considerable age gap between the two players. While they both are very good at what they do best on the floor, they both are very different NBA players and impact the game differently.
The Wizards may have missed out on a good opportunity and deal. The Bulls were able to trade a player almost 10 years older for Josh Giddey. The Wizards could have made something happen if that was the asking price. Also, Giddey is only 21 years old. Since he is so young, he still has a long career ahead of him. Giddey could have been a franchise piece for the Wizards. The Wizards need a franchise point guard too. As good as Giddey is now, he is only going to improve. The Wizards missed out on something special with Josh Giddey.