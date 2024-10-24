Eastern Conference Contender Linked to Wizards Trade
With the 2024-25 NBA season set to get underway tonight for the Washington Wizards, there are a lot of trade rumors and speculation surrounding the team.
It is widely expected that the Wizards will end up trading Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas at some point this year. Kyle Kuzma is another name that has come up as a potential trade candidate.
At this point in Washington's rebuild, they will be open for business for anything that helps improve their outlook to contender within the next few years. Kuzma could be a part of that process, but he also has a lot of potential trade value that could help add more young talent and improve the team overall.
With that in mind, an Eastern Conference contender is one of the latest to be linked to Kuzma in trade rumors.
Nathaniel Holloway of The Sporting News has suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a potential Kuzma trade suitor.
"By adding Kuzma, the Cavaliers would add another offensive weapon to a roster already full of them. The downside of Kuzma is his lackluster defense, but the Cavs have many great defenders on the roster who should be able to pick up his slack," Holloway wrote. "While a blockbuster trade for Kuzma may not put the Cavaliers at the top of the East, it would better their odds against the Celtics and Knicks, especially in the playoffs."
Kuzma certainly would take the Cavaliers up a notch. It's an intriguing potential destination.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Wizards, Kuzma ended up playing in 70 games, averaging 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 46.3 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 33.6 percent from three-point range.
At 29 years old, Kuzma could remain in Washington and be a key part of the team for years to come. Or, they could opt to move on and focus on getting even younger.
Thankfully, the Wizards are in a position where they don't have to choose one way or the other. They can let trade talks come to them and make the best calculated decisions for where they want to go.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors around Kuzma throughout the year. Teams like Cleveland would love to get him, but there is no guarantee that Washington will place him on the trade block.
