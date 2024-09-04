Evan Fournier Shot Down The Washington Wizards
It's tough for the Washington Wizards right now. With no real star on the roster and one of the worst records in the league over the past 20 years, there just isn't much of a bright side within the franchise currently. There are some young players on the team with a lot of potential, but the franchise, fans and pundits are already talking about the Wizards being in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes for the 2025 NBA Draft. Because of that, even lower-tier free agents are not interesting in playing for the Wiz.
It's being reported by French journalist Maxime Aubin that veterain sharpshooter Evan Fournier spurned the Wizards for a chance to play overseas.
Instead of staying in the NBA to play for the Wizards, Fournier opted to sign a two-year, $4 million deal with Olympiacos. It's hard to fault the French hooper. He's been in the NBA since the 2012-13 season when he joined the Denver Nuggets as the 20th overall pick and has never been on a major contender. Last year he played for the Detroit Pistons, which was the only team that lost more games than the Wizards. It's not surprising that Fournier hasn't enjoyed basketball much lately. Playing overseas should give him a much better chance to find more minutes and more success.