Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Pacers

The Washington Wizards are on the road again as they play the Indiana Pacers.

Jan 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball while Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back on the road, heading to the midwest to take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but they have gotten off to a slow start with a 6-10 record through the first month of the year. With their struggles to start the season, they could have an opportunity to reverse their fortunes against the Wizards, who are on a 10-game losing streak.

To learn more about the Pacers' current state of affairs, we spoke with Indiana Pacers On SI writer Ricardo Klein.

How have the Pacers fared in the first month of the season after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year?

To put it bluntly, the Pacers have been inconsistent. They appear to be far from the up-and-coming team they were in last season's in-season tournament and incredible playoff run. Their 6-10 record reflects the type of ball they are playing.

What’s one thing people should know about the Pacers that can’t be found in a box score?

They have been plagued with injuries early on this season.

Who is the Pacers’ X Factor?

Third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin has been the Pacers' X-factor and, at times, their best player. Mathurin has been productive and effective. Along with his improved defense and rebounding, he has handled more responsibility on offense and could remain in the starting lineup even with the potential return of Aaron Nesmith.

If the Pacers were to lose against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?

Their lack of defense and rebounding, something that has plagued them thus far this season.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Pacers should win this game. Pacers 123, Wizards 111.

Tipoff between the Pacers and Wizards is set for 5 p.m. ET.

