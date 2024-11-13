Inside The Wizards

Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Spurs

The Washington Wizards are getting ready to face the San Antonio Spurs.

Jan 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards continue their road trip as they head to the Riverwalk to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs come into the game with a 5-6 record, fresh off of a 20-point win against the Sacramento Kings two days ago.

To learn more about the Wizards' next opponent, we spoke with San Antonio Spurs On SI writer Mathey Gibson.

How has Victor Wembanyama looked in his second season with the Spurs so far?

He’s been impressive. Wembanyama is adjusting well to having more playmakers around him, especially with Chris Paul joining the team, Sochan having a breakout year, and Stephon Castle making an impact after being drafted. He’s hit six three-pointers in back-to-back games, marking career highs, so he’s clearly finding his rhythm.

What’s one thing people should know about the Spurs that cannot be found in a box score?

Their bench is deeper than most people realize. Sandro Mamukelashvili has been fantastic, Castle contributes off the bench, and Malaki Branham provides a scoring spark whenever he’s on the floor. The Spurs’ depth is a real asset that often goes unnoticed.

Who is the Spurs’ X-Factor?

Keldon Johnson. The former Kentucky standout has been fantastic this season, proving to be a skilled cutter and an effective three-point shooter. His versatility on offense has been crucial for the Spurs.

If the Spurs lose, what would be the reason why?

Turnovers. The Spurs have struggled with turnovers all season, and Assistant Coach Mitch Johnson has even called it their “bug-a-boo.” Wembanyama has been responsible for a significant portion of these, so if opponents can disrupt his rhythm, he may give up the ball.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Spurs pull away late thanks to their experience and depth, winning 105-93.

