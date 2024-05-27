Former NBA Star Shows Love For Wizard's Coaching Opportunity
The NBA is a business but also a land of opportunity. This game that we all love have seen so much movement and change over the years. These changes and moves have always been for the greater and the good. Teams across the league are always trying to improve from top to bottom, even the Washington Wizards.
Last season after the Wizards promoted Wes Unseld Jr. into a front office role, many felt like that was the Wizards saying we need a new voice. Brian Keefe stepped in as an interim coach for the Wizards. He didn't make much of a difference nor have an impact on the team with winning. With that being the case, the Wizards are exploring options to securely replace their vacancy at Head Coach.
The Wizards aren't the only team that have relieved their Head Coach from their coaching duties. The Cleveland Cavaliers recently fired J.B. Bickerstaff and the LA Lakers of coarse fired Darvin Ham not too long ago as well.
Former Miami Heat Legend had some positive words to say regarding the Wizards Head Coaching vacancy. He went on to say that the Wizards have a bright future with their opportunity of flexibility. They have draft capital, trade pieces, and time to put something together where you will be granted a situation of a fresh clean slate to mold the team and franchise into something great. The Wizards currently don't have a superstar on their roster so the stress and anxiety of that star leaving in free agency isn't there like the Lakers have with LeBron James and even the Cavs with Donovan Mitchell.