Former Wizards Star Calls Out MVP Nikola Jokic
Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas may not be playing on the court anymore, but he is unafraid in sharing his opinion on those who currently occupy the space.
Recently, the Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak when they beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who have been sailing around the .500 mark over the course of the season.
Jokic has been the primary reason behind Denver's success this season, averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. Against the Wizards, he made history by scoring 56 points while grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing out eight assists, posting a stat line never before seen in the NBA.
However, Arenas had something to say in regards to Jokic's stats.
"When Jordan had a historic year when he had 37 points a game, you're not close to winning the MVP. Same thing when Kobe came back and did it," Arenas said on his podcast h/t Basketball Network. "Everyone on a bad team can put up real good numbers. But before, in the last 30-something years, you didn't reward individual play. We see it every year, there's some player that is on a bad team. That's putting up what's it called empty stats? They don't want to call it empty stats when they're losing? It just makes no sense."
The Nuggets likely would have rather enjoyed a win instead of Jokic's historic stat line if they had to choose between the two, which explains Arenas' point. The stat that matters the most in the NBA is wins, not points, rebounds or assists.
Denver is only two years removed from a championship, so there is time and reason for things to turn around, but the Nuggets should have their focus on winning rather than Jokic's numbers in the box score.
